NBC punishes those who use ad-blockers and adds MORE ads.

NBC was besieged by viewers for the longest time for auto-ads that harm browsers on personal computers but did nothing. Many letters were written about these ads, some that caused browsers to lock in place on the ads.

Now, anyone using an ad-blocker program cannot see most news videos. Also, NBC has added "sponsored" links all over the page to get people to open them to see the ads.

NBC is a poor news platform already for several reasons, but this is a new low. They will soon find less viewers if they do not make this right soon.